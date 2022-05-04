Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

RLGY has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realogy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.47. Realogy has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Realogy will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Realogy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Realogy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,217,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,472,000 after buying an additional 592,809 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Realogy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,906,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,156,000 after purchasing an additional 897,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Realogy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,191,000 after purchasing an additional 87,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realogy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,859,000 after purchasing an additional 20,913 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Realogy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,942,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,870,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares during the period.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

