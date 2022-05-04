Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Short Interest Up 21.1% in April

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 3,790,000 shares. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 673,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RETA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,438,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,978,000 after buying an additional 629,088 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETA traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,483. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.55. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,588.22% and a negative return on equity of 105.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.90) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

