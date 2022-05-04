Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Alcoa (AA)

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/25/2022 – Alcoa had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $96.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Alcoa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Alcoa was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Alcoa had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $91.00 to $84.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Alcoa had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $99.00 to $95.00.

4/13/2022 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $55.00 to $91.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Alcoa was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.

3/25/2022 – Alcoa was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2022 – Alcoa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $88.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Alcoa was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $78.00.

3/21/2022 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $68.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Alcoa was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2022 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $90.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

AA stock opened at $64.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.37.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.14. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

In related news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $806,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 17,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $1,071,669.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,522 shares of company stock worth $4,012,092 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 167,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,114,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

