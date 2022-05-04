Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given New GBX 8,000 Price Target at UBS Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from GBX 7,700 ($96.19) to GBX 8,000 ($99.94) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on RBGLY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 88 ($1.10) to GBX 91 ($1.14) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6,364.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $19.17.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
