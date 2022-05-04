Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given New GBX 9,300 Price Target at Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 9,100 ($113.68) to GBX 9,300 ($116.18) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

RBGLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($96.19) to GBX 8,000 ($99.94) in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Societe Generale downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6,364.00.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.2432 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

