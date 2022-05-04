Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) PT Raised to GBX 9,300 at Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 9,100 ($113.68) to GBX 9,300 ($116.18) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RBGLY. UBS Group upped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($96.19) to GBX 8,000 ($99.94) in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6,364.00.

Shares of RBGLY opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

