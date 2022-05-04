Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. Red River Bancshares has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.24. The firm has a market cap of $389.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Crowell acquired 1,000 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Red River Bancshares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 141.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 110.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares (Get Rating)

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

