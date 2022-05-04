Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The firm had revenue of $401.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

RRR stock opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.10. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.28. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 2.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RRR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $402,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

