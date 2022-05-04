Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. It offers Small Installment Loans, Large Installment Loans, Automobile Purchase Loans, Furniture and Appliance Purchase Loans and Insurance Products. The Company has operations primarily in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Regional Management Corp. is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. “

Get Regional Management alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 27.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.13. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.25. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $119.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $127,628.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Regional Management by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Regional Management by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Regional Management by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Regional Management by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regional Management (Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regional Management (RM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.