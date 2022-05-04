Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Price Target Increased to €313.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from €294.00 ($309.47) to €313.00 ($329.47) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €175.00 ($184.21) to €167.00 ($175.79) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €180.00 ($189.47) to €200.00 ($210.53) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €295.00 ($310.53) to €315.00 ($331.58) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. HSBC raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.74.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average is $21.14.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.