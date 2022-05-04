Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Price Target Raised to €290.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €274.00 ($288.42) to €290.00 ($305.26) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on REMYY. HSBC raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €175.00 ($184.21) to €167.00 ($175.79) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €294.00 ($309.47) to €313.00 ($329.47) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.74.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Shares of REMYY stock opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.