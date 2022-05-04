RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $6.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.89. RenaissanceRe reported earnings of $5.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full year earnings of $17.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.20 to $19.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $21.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.81 to $23.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RenaissanceRe.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by ($2.14). RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 34.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 16,173 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 6,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR opened at $146.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -90.65 and a beta of 0.58. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $134.70 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -91.36%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile (Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RenaissanceRe (RNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.