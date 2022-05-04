RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.14 EPS

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($2.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $146.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.51. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $134.70 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.65 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -91.36%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 125,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 78,530 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at $5,080,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNR. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

