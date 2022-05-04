ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Short Interest Update

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RNW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

RNW opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91. ReNew Energy Global has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.30.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

