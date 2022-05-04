Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repare Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology company. It utilizes genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx(R) platform to discover and develop targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s product pipeline includes RP-3500, which is in clinical stage. Repare Therapeutics Inc. is based in St-Laurent, Canada. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RPTX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82. Repare Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $483.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,406.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,980,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,789,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,830,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,289,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.3% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 516,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 104,335 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

