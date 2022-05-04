Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Churchill Downs Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Churchill Downs in a report issued on Sunday, May 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will earn $9.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.20. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.88.

CHDN stock opened at $208.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.17. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $175.01 and a 52 week high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 87.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

