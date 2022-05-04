Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Essity AB (publ) (ETTYF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: ETTYF):

5/3/2022 – Essity AB (publ) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from SEK 295 to SEK 305. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Essity AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/26/2022 – Essity AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/26/2022 – Essity AB (publ) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 250 to SEK 260.

4/25/2022 – Essity AB (publ) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from SEK 231 to SEK 268. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Essity AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/4/2022 – Essity AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from SEK 352 to SEK 295. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Essity AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from SEK 277 to SEK 231. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

ETTYF opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average is $28.72.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

