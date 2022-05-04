Research Analysts Set Expectations for Insulet Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Insulet in a research note issued on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. William Blair also issued estimates for Insulet’s FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PODD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $238.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.32. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,038.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Insulet has a 12-month low of $193.70 and a 12-month high of $324.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 9.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 276,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,417,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $21,654,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.