Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Short Interest Down 20.8% in April

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 10,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Research Solutions in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Research Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

Shares of RSSS stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,180. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11. Research Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.26.

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 million. Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 17.15% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Research Solutions will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Research Solutions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,405,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 89,896 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC increased its stake in Research Solutions by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in Research Solutions by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 503,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Research Solutions by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Research Solutions by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 115,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 19,676 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Research Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.