Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:REZI traded up $2.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,663. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 35.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,923,000 after acquiring an additional 320,016 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 438,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 91,952 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 50,784 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 420,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

