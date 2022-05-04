Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $68.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.04.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $55.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $70.74.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

