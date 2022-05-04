Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price target reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QSR. StockNews.com began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.70.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $55.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.80. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $70.74.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,273,888,000 after buying an additional 1,326,036 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $954,347,000 after buying an additional 1,120,706 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,440,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,950,000 after buying an additional 501,496 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,680,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,795,000 after buying an additional 798,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $247,878,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

