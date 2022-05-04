Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price target reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QSR. StockNews.com began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.70.
Shares of QSR stock opened at $55.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.80. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $70.74.
In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,273,888,000 after buying an additional 1,326,036 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $954,347,000 after buying an additional 1,120,706 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,440,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,950,000 after buying an additional 501,496 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,680,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,795,000 after buying an additional 798,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $247,878,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.
About Restaurant Brands International (Get Rating)
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
