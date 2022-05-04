Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Citigroup

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.15% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QSR. Bank of America began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.70.
Shares of QSR stock opened at $55.16 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $70.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day moving average is $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.
In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 59.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
