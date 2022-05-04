Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Citigroup

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QSR. Bank of America began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.70.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $55.16 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $70.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day moving average is $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 59.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

