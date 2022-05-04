Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.56 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 181.75% and a negative net margin of 361.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect Revance Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RVNC traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $33.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RVNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 14.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 96.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

