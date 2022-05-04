Reviewing iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) & SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.9% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of SI-BONE shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of SI-BONE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and SI-BONE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies $322.83 million 11.48 -$101.36 million ($3.45) -36.10 SI-BONE $90.15 million 7.55 -$56.57 million ($1.70) -11.81

SI-BONE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iRhythm Technologies. iRhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SI-BONE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and SI-BONE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies -31.40% -34.03% -21.26% SI-BONE -62.75% -38.10% -28.02%

Risk and Volatility

iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SI-BONE has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for iRhythm Technologies and SI-BONE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies 1 0 8 0 2.78 SI-BONE 0 0 7 0 3.00

iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $155.45, suggesting a potential upside of 20.81%. SI-BONE has a consensus target price of $32.67, suggesting a potential upside of 62.36%. Given SI-BONE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than iRhythm Technologies.

Summary

SI-BONE beats iRhythm Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias. The company's Zio XT and AT monitors, a single-use, wire-free, and wearable patch-based biosensors, records patient's heartbeats and ECG data. It has a development collaboration agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop various next-generation atrial fibrillation screening, detection, or monitoring products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

SI-BONE Company Profile (Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures. The company also provides iFuse-3D, a titanium implant that combines the triangular cross-section of the iFuse implant with the proprietary 3D-printed porous surface and fenestrated design; and iFuse-TORQ, a set of 3D-printed threaded implants designed to treat fractures of the pelvis and for minimally invasive sacroiliac joint fusion. It markets its products primarily with a direct sales force, as well as through distributors. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

