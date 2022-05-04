Reviewing Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nexus Industrial REIT and Dynex Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexus Industrial REIT 0 0 5 1 3.17 Dynex Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50

Nexus Industrial REIT presently has a consensus target price of $14.72, suggesting a potential upside of 56.06%. Dynex Capital has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.39%. Given Nexus Industrial REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nexus Industrial REIT is more favorable than Dynex Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.5% of Dynex Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Dynex Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nexus Industrial REIT and Dynex Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexus Industrial REIT N/A N/A N/A Dynex Capital 159.69% 9.76% 1.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nexus Industrial REIT and Dynex Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexus Industrial REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dynex Capital $60.05 million 10.10 $102.26 million $2.36 7.01

Dynex Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Nexus Industrial REIT.

Summary

Dynex Capital beats Nexus Industrial REIT on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexus Industrial REIT (Get Rating)

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area. The REIT has approximately 109,910,000 units issued and outstanding. Additionally, there are Class B LP Units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus REIT issued and outstanding, which are convertible into approximately 25,667,000 REIT Units.

About Dynex Capital (Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

