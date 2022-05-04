Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Revolve Group stock traded down $7.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.31. 8,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,507. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.44. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.32.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on RVLV. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $73.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,732,812.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 64,003 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $3,471,522.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 359,785 shares of company stock worth $19,149,373 over the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,163,000 after acquiring an additional 71,635 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Revolve Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,289,000 after acquiring an additional 150,680 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.