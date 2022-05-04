Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $73.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of RVLV opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.44.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.78 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $47,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 95,110 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $5,153,059.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 359,785 shares of company stock worth $19,149,373. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1,478.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

