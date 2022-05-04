Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Robert W. Baird

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

NYSE RVLV opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.32. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $89.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.44.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $47,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 95,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $5,153,059.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 359,785 shares of company stock valued at $19,149,373. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,744,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,868,000 after buying an additional 466,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,163,000 after buying an additional 71,635 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,578,000 after buying an additional 959,875 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,158,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,908,000 after acquiring an additional 74,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,061,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,458,000 after acquiring an additional 190,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.