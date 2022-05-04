Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Lowered to $35.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NYSE:RVLV traded down $8.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.91. 45,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,507. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $89.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average of $58.44.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 78,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $4,132,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 95,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $5,153,059.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,785 shares of company stock worth $19,149,373 over the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 1,478.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 200.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

