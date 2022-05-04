Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $856.52 Million

Analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) to post sales of $856.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $844.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $867.10 million. Reynolds Consumer Products reported sales of $757.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year sales of $3.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

REYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 49.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $32.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.74%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

