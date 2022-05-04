Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RMNI. Roth Capital raised Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Alliance Global Partners raised Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $506.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. Rimini Street has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $99.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.17 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a net margin of 15.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rimini Street will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 10,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $63,354.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,509 shares of company stock valued at $146,421. 48.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 3.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Rimini Street by 9.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Rimini Street by 21.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Rimini Street by 13.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rimini Street by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

