Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($66.21) to GBX 5,600 ($69.96) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,780 ($72.20) to GBX 5,730 ($71.58) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,545.77.

NYSE:RIO opened at $71.12 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

