Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 5,500 ($68.71) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RIO. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 6,100 ($76.20) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($81.20) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($64.96) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,780 ($72.20) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($52.47) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,822.31 ($72.73).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,524 ($69.01) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($54.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($85.90). The stock has a market cap of £89.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,843.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,288.78.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($68.63), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($719,607.62).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

