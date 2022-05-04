RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Down 16.8% in April

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,800 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 605,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of RIV Capital stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. RIV Capital has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15.

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

