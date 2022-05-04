RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Down 16.8% in April

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,800 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 605,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Shares of RIV Capital stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. RIV Capital has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15.
RIV Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
