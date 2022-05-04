RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RLX Technology Inc. is a researcher, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells e-vapor products principally in the People’s Republic of China. RLX Technology Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of RLX Technology stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RLX Technology has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of -0.84.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $298.84 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that RLX Technology will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

