Robert Half International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

Robert Half International has increased its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Robert Half International has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Robert Half International to earn $6.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $99.30 on Wednesday. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $83.46 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.30.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RHI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. CL King raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

