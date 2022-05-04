Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $212.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $261.00 to $212.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 0.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.88.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $213.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $210.62 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.84.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

