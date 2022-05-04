Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ROK. Barclays dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.88.

ROK stock opened at $213.74 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $210.62 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.42 and its 200-day moving average is $302.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.60). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

