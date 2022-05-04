Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Cut to $215.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $345.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ROK. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.69.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $213.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $210.62 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.42 and its 200-day moving average is $302.84.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

