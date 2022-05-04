Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Cut to $220.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.13.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $213.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.84. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $210.62 and a one year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.7% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 20,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 81.3% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 263,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.0% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

