Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Lowered to $185.00 at Cowen

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Cowen from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.88.

NYSE:ROK opened at $213.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $210.62 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 520,144 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

