Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Short Interest Down 18.2% in April

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $509,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $33,626.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 98,849,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,501,322.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,113 shares of company stock worth $1,902,993.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROIV. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:ROIV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,621. Roivant Sciences has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $16.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.