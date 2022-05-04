Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $451.13 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $417.54 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $461.73 and a 200-day moving average of $464.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

