Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Stock analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ MNMD opened at 0.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $363.29 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of 1.48. Mind Medicine has a 12-month low of 0.79 and a 12-month high of 4.04.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (Get Rating)
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.
