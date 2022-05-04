Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Stock analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ MNMD opened at 0.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $363.29 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of 1.48. Mind Medicine has a 12-month low of 0.79 and a 12-month high of 4.04.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,681,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,868,000 after acquiring an additional 997,490 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,248,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 431,267 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,392,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 350,178 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 782.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 343,320 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

