Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target to $170.00

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ATKR traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.55. 2,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.73. Atkore has a 52-week low of $65.80 and a 52-week high of $119.96.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.90 million. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 92.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share.

In other Atkore news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $1,834,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,752 shares of company stock worth $2,272,423 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atkore by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Atkore by 706.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

