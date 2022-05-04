Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $76.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Get Q2 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,209. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Q2 has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $108.89.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $3,169,458.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $342,864.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 30.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 117,919 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $1,844,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at $427,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $900,000.

Q2 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.