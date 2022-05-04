Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($24.98) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.23) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,940 ($24.23) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.23) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.23) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,951 ($24.37).

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 1,676.50 ($20.94) on Wednesday. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,434.23 ($17.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,822 ($22.76). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,623.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,632.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of £15.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.