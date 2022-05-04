Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 3,600 ($44.97) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CWK. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($54.97) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($53.72) target price on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,180 ($52.22).

CWK opened at GBX 3,060 ($38.23) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,470.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,586.32. Cranswick has a 1-year low of GBX 3,054 ($38.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,200 ($52.47). The company has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

