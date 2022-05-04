Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.74) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.12) to GBX 1,200 ($14.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,380 ($17.24) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,382.50 ($17.27).

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

LON:HFG opened at GBX 1,165.01 ($14.55) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76. Hilton Food Group has a one year low of GBX 988 ($12.34) and a one year high of GBX 1,290 ($16.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,154.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,136.48.

In other news, insider Robert Watson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,199 ($14.98), for a total value of £1,199,000 ($1,497,813.87). Also, insider Philip Heffer sold 48,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,216 ($15.19), for a total transaction of £594,295.68 ($742,405.60). Insiders sold a total of 248,873 shares of company stock valued at $299,329,568 over the last quarter.

About Hilton Food Group (Get Rating)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.